Beda Epres named as new CHR commissioner

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has named lawyer Beda Epres as commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Malacañang confirmed Tuesday.

Epres is the first of the five anticipated appointments for the constitutional body's 6th commission en banc, considered the highest policy and decision-making body in the agency.

He takes over the post left by former Commissioner Roberto Eugenio Cadiz.

Transmittal letter from the Palace showed Marcos appointed Epres on Sept. 15. He will have a 7-year term as commissioner, which ends on May 5, 2029.

Epres' previous work focused on investigation, having served as prosecutor at the Office of the Ombudsman since 1997.

"With the track record of Commissioner Epres, CHR welcomes his expertise and credibility in conducting independent probe which is crucial to human rights protection," he CHR said in a statement.

"Aside from focusing on investigations, which touches on CHR's protection mandate, Commissioner Epres would also like to advance the rights of older persons and children," it added.

The 51-year-old started his work as a graft investigation and prosecution officer at the Office of the Ombudsman, working with its military and law enforcement offices.

In 2008, he led the Ombudsman Field Investigation Office's monitoring team. He became the team lead of its intelligence bureau the following year, its acting director in 2010, and then as director in 2011.

He was then moved to the Office of the Special Prosecutor where he worked until 2016.

Until his appointment to the CHR, Epres was a Director IV of the General Investigation Bureau-A under the Ombudsman's Field Investigation Office.

Epres graduated with a political science degree at the Far Eastern University. He obtained his law degree from the Arellano University School of Law in 1995 and passed the Bar exams the same year.

He taught at the Far Eastern University and was an officer at the National Power Corporation during the early parts of his career.

Since May 5 this year, the CHR has been without a chairperson and commissioners.



