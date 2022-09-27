Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc named new CHR chairperson

MANILA - Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights.

In a statement, CHR said Palpal-latoc, 48, will be serving a full seven-year term as the chairperson of the CHR Commission en banc VI, from 2022 to 2029.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed his appointment paper last September 15.

Prior to his appointment in CHR, Palpal-latoc was the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs under the Office of the President.

He was also the Assistant City Prosecutor at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City in 2020.

Palpal-latoc, likewise, had served in various government positions including as a lawyer at the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office IV-A and several positions under the Office of the Ombudsman, particularly as Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer as his last position in the said office.

An alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas, Palpal-latoc is a trial lawyer and partner at the Rodriguez Esquivel Palpal-latoc Law Firm.

"CHR looks forward to the direction of the institution under Chairperson Palpal-latoc’s leadership. Marking its 35th year, Chairperson Palpal-latoc assured further strengthening CHR, particularly its mandates on human rights protection, promotion, policy, and prevention, to create a lasting legacy and meaningful impact in the lives of each and every Filipino," the agency said.

Earlier in the day, Malacañang also announced the appointment of lawyer Beda Epres as CHR commissioner.

RELATED VIDEO