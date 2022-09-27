Photo shows inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Sept. 26, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — At least 21 healthcare facilities were "partly damaged" by the onslaught of typhoon Karding, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the typhoon ripped off roofs and flooded some facilities.

"We have a total of 21 facilities that were partly damaged because of Karding... but there [was] no disruption of services," she said in a press briefing.

Repairs are underway with the help of local government units, she added.

Vergeire also noted that no COVID-19 vaccine was wasted due to the typhoon.

After flooding in parts of Luzon, the DOH ordered its regional directors to provide post-exposure prophylaxis against the threat of leptospirosis.

"We have instructed all of them na lahat ng lumusong sa baha ay kailangan mabigyan ng prophylactic na medicine kung saan libre po itong ibinibigay sa mga health centers," Vergeire said.

(All those who waded in floods should be given prophylactic medicine for free in health centers.)

From January to August, the number of leptospirosis cases in the country increased by 15 percent.

Of the 1,467 leptospirosis cases, Metro Manila accounted for 19 percent or 279 cases, followed by Cagayan Valley and Western Visayas, which both have 174 cases or 12 percent.

A total of 205 leptospirosis-related deaths or a 14-percent case fatality rate was reported in the first 8 months this year.

Leptospirosis is an illness transmitted through mud or water contaminated by the urine of infected animals.

It is characterized by fever, headache, chills, muscle pains, conjunctival suffusion or red eyes, and less frequently by meningitis, rash, jaundice or yellowish discoloration of the skin and eyes, or kidney failure.