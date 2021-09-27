Senate panel taps NBI to locate missing Pharmally staff

MANILA - Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Richard Gordon on Monday said the panel has sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to locate a Pharmally employee who went off the radar after admitting that the supplier may have "swindled the government."

Krizle Grace Mago, head of Pharmally's Regulatory Affairs, has not responded to calls and messages from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee after the panel offered to place her under protective custody after she affirmed that the firm sold millions-worth of expired face shields to the national government.

"We've reached the NBI. We've asked the NBI to take a look. So far wala pa kaming balita (we have no news yet)," he told reporters in a virtual press conference.

One of the senators said that Mago is staying in a safe house with body guards, he said.

"I don't know kanino nanggaling 'yang bodyguards na 'yan," Gordon said.

(I don't know where those bodyguards came from.)

Sen. Risa Hontiveros earlier said that Mago remains to be in contact with other parties, except the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

"Hindi pa siya kumo-contact ulit sa amin sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee pero patuloy yung aming pagreach out sa kanya. Ang alam namin ay in communication pa rin siya sa ibang grupo at indibidwal," Hontiveros told ANC's Headstart.

(She has yet to contact us at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee but we continue to reach out to her. We know she's still communicating with other groups and individuals.)

"Ligtas pa rin siya hanggang sa puntong ito, pero gusto ko ipaalam sa kanya concerned din ako sa kanyang kaligtasan."

(She's still safe up to this point but I want her to know I worry for her safety.)

The panel is expected to continue its hearing into Pharmally's deals with the government on September 30, 2021.

