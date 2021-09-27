Residents in an area under granular lockdown in Brgy. UP Campus in Quezon City undergo mass swab testing on September 22, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATED)- The Philippines on Monday reported 18,449 new COVID-19 infections, raising the country's total to 2,509,177.

Of the cumulative total, 158,169 or 6.3 percent are active cases, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

There were 93 additional fatalities and 21,811 new recoveries, said the DOH, pushing the country's death toll to 37,494 and total recuperations to 2,313,412.

The DOH said ICU beds allotted for COVID-19 cases are 77 percent occupied in Metro Manila, and 75 percent nationwide.

Positivity rate is 23.5 percent, based on test results of samples from 68,678 individuals last Sept. 25.

Two laboratories failed to submit on time, the DOH said.

The Philippines logged its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Since the rollout of its inoculation program last March 1, at least 20 million people in the country have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 22.5 million have received their first shot.

Seven million residents in Metro Manila, the Philippines's COVID-19 epicenter, are among the fully immunized, representing about 71.86 percent of the capital region's target, Malacañang said earlier in the day.

The government aims to fully inoculate more than 77 million individuals to achieve herd immunity against the deadly pathogen in the country, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

