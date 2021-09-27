Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The official of Pharmally Pharmaceutical who was reported to be "out of reach" remains safe despite not communicating with the chamber, Senator Risa Hontiveros said Monday.

Krizle Grace Mago, head of Pharmally's Regulatory Affairs, was earlier reported to be "out of reach" and can no longer be contacted after admitting that company swindled government, Senator Richard Gordon earlier said.

Hontiveros said her office and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee remains open to Mago and that she expects the latter to attend the Thursday's hearing "safe and sound."

"Hindi pa siya kumo-contact ulit sa amin sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee pero patuloy yung aming pagreach out sa kanya. Ang alam namin ay in communication pa rin siya sa ibang grupo at indibidwal," Hontiveros told ANC's Headstart.

(She has yet to contact us at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee but we continue to reach out to her. We know she's still communicating with other groups and individuals.)

"Ligtas pa rin siya hanggang sa puntong ito, pero gusto ko ipaalam sa kanya concerned din ako sa kanyang kaligtasan."

(She's still safe up to this point but I want her to know I worry for her safety.)

Mago went off the radar a day after she admitted that Pharmally changed expiration dates on face masks and face shields, according to Gordon, chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

The Senate panel has been investigating the alleged anomalous transaction of government with Pharmally since last year for the procurement of anti-pandemic supplies.

Senators alleged that Pharmally offered overpriced supplies and suspect that it was favored by government because of its ties with former Presidential economic adviser Michael Yang. The Duterte administration maintained that the deals were above board.

Gordon had said that public funds supposedly wasted on anomalous transactions could have been used for benefits of health workers who have been fighting COVID-19 in the frontlines.