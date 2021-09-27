Paolo Duterte tests positive for COVID-19

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte at the House of Representatives on July 26, 2021. PCOO screengrab/File

MANILA - Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, one of President Rodrigo Duterte's children, has tested positive for COVID-19, his sister said Monday.

“Cong Paolo Duterte is confirmed COVID-19 positive. I do not have other details. Stay safe," Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio told reporters.

According to the congressman's office, Paolo is not manifesting any severe symptoms and is now in isolation at a hospital.

"Rest assured that he will comply with the quarantine and will continue to serve the people of Davao even in isolation," the congressman's office said.

His family, meanwhile, are under quarantine at their residence.

Paolo and Sara's younger sibling, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, also contracted the disease in July.

Davao City has so far recorded 48,821 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9,241 active infections and 1,490 deaths.

SARA TO GO ON MEDICAL LEAVE

Meanwhile, Sara said she will be on medical leave on Oct. 5-8, but did not elaborate.

She had said she filed her request for leave at the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Her medical leave coincides with the last few days set for filing of certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 elections. The Commission on Elections scheduled the COC filing on Oct. 1-8.

Sara earlier said she would seek re-election next year, amid speculations she will run for the presidency.

"Remind lang ko sa mga taga-Davao na from now until October 8, it will be very, very noisy for the entire country. What we need to focus on is our COVID-19 response and vaccination dito sa Davao City," she said over Davao City Disaster Radio.

"Let's put on earplugs to drown out the noise."

Sara also went on medical leave on Sept. 28 until Oct. 5 last year.

— With a report from Hernel Tocmo

