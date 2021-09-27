Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila has started preregistering minors for the potential expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, an official said on Monday.

Vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said government aimed to start the inoculation of some 12 million children between 12 and 17 years old by mid-October.

Authorities in the capital are still waiting for guidelines on this from the health department, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

"But, ito’y malaking but, habang naghihintay tayo dito, ang mga mayors ng Metro Manila ay nagpapa-pregister na ng mga bata, just in case ito’y maaprubahan o mabigyan agad ng go signal," he said in a televised public briefing.

(But, this isa huge but, while we are waiting, the mayors of Metro Manila are preregistering children, just in case this will be approved or immediately gets go signal.)

Abalos also clarified that pending the guidelines from the health department, "Hindi tayo puwede pang magpabakuna [ng mga bata]."

At the same time, he said he would check whether or not 120 schools eyed for a pilot test of face-to-face classes include those from Metro Manila.

"Que wala, que meron, handa po tayo rito, ang ating mga alkalde," he said.

(Whether or not there are schools included, we, our mayors are ready.)

In a separate post on Facebook, DOH is looking for respondents for a vaccine-related survey.

"Tinatawag ang mga batang may edad 12-17 at ang kanilang mga magulang. Nais namin malaman ang inyong pananaw ukol sa pagbabakuna ng mga may edad 12-17 kontra COVID-19," it said in its post.