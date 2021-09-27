MANILA - Without any objections, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on final Reading House Bill 10272, standardizing the retirement benefits of justices, judges, and other officials conferred with judicial rank, salary and privileges.

According to its fact sheet, the bill seeks to recognize the substantial equality in the roles of judiciary officials.

It also entitles judiciary officials with judicial rank to all retirement benefits being received by their counterpart judges and justices under Republic Act (RA) No. 910, as amended by RA NO. 9946.

The bill includes the grant of the benefits to judiciary officials who have retired prior to the effectivity of the proposed law, including judiciary officials conferred with judicial rank who compulsory retired at age 65.

The provision disqualifying retirees from receiving such benefits upon assuming elective office, meanwhile, is erased by the measure.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News



