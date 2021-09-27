Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government should have blacklisted Pharmally Pharmaceuticals for its questionable deals and for repeatedly showing "bad faith," a senator said Monday.

The company, from which the country bought overpriced medical supplies, had swindled government and the Filipino people, according to Senator Risa Hontiveros.

"Why hasn’t it been written off? Dapat na-blacklist na yan. Sinabi ni Senator Kiko [Pangilinan], Pharmally had also been supplying government with expiring RT-PCR tests kits... sa panahon na kulang na kulang ang testing natin," she told ANC's Headstart.

(It should have been blacklisted. Senator Kiko said Pharmally had also been supplying government with expiring RT-PCR tests kits... at a time we severely lack testing.)

"I've called for government na tigilin na makipag-transact sa Pharmally o kahit sino ang ka-joint venture nila dahil nagpakita sila paulit-ulit ng bad faith, hindi lang sa gobyerno kundi sa mamamayang Pilipino."

(I've called for government to stop its transactions with Pharmally or whatever joint venture they have as they have repeatedly showed bad faith not only to government but the Filipino people.)

It was Health Secretary Francisco Duque's "original sin" to transfer P42 billion of his agency's funds to the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management, which bought from Pharmally, said Hontiveros.

The senator also does not believe that former PS-DBM director Christopher Lao was "acting alone," citing the health department's leadership, Pharmally officials, and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang who allegedly introduced Pharmally to DBM.

"Mukhang there is still a dotted line that has not been erased at pwedeng buuin pa namin to the President in all of this," she said.

(It seems there is still a dotted line that has not been erased and which we can still connect to the President in all of this.)

"'Yung cast of characters na nabubuo namin ay medyo solid na rin...Kagaya ng sinabi ni Blue Ribbon Committee chair Senator Dick [Gordon], medyo solid na ang ebidensiya in these characters at ginagawa lang naming airtight."

(The cast of characters we've rounded up is solid...As Blue Ribbon Committee chair Senator Dick said, our evidence is solid and we're just making it airtight.)