MANILA - Former Commission on Elections Commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal will run for a congressional post in Leyte province next year, he said Monday.

Larrazabal announced his plan on Twitter as he marked his 50th birthday.

"Running the House as a district representative... 4th district, Leyte," he said.

Running in the House. Made the decision some time back. — #AskGoyo (@GoyYLarrazabal) September 27, 2021

Larrazabal, a lawyer, was commissioner of Comelec from 2009 until 2011. He started in Comelec as provincial supervisor of Bulacan in 2004, and then rose through the ranks.

After retiring from the poll body, he said in an ANC interview: "My focus is how to help Comelec in improving elections in the Philippines. My retirement does not mean the end of public service. I can do public service as a private citizen in whatever capacity."

In July, he said was "seriously looking" at a possible senatorial bid after supposedly being told by Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Vicente "Tito" Sotto III that he can join their ticket if he decides to throw his hat in the race.

"I spoke with family, friends and supporters. I informed Sen. Lacson and SP Sotto some time back about the decision," he said on his Twitter account when asked why he was not running for the Senate.

Larrazabal said he had been asked to run for public office since 2013, but repeatedly declined.

The 4th District of Leyte is currently represented in the lower house of Congress by Lucy Torres-Gomez, wife of actor and incumbent Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez. The two will try to swap positions next year.

