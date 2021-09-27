MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 23,277 as 121 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The DFA also reported 74 new recoveries and 2 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 8,425 as 13,465 of those infected have recovered, while 1,387 have died.

There are currently 103 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,773 in the Asia Pacific, 959 in Europe, 5,565 in the Middle East and Africa, and 128 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 2,490,858 people. The tally includes 37,405 deaths, 2,267,678 recoveries, and 161,447 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 231 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, United Kingdom, Turkey and Brazil leading countries with the most number of cases reported within the last 28 days.

More than 4.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

