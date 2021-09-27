Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

A surge in COVID-19 cases is stretching hospital resources in Benguet, a local official said Monday.

The northern province on Sunday tallied 350 new cases, way higher than the 10 to 20 infections it used to monitor daily, said Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas.

"Ang mga isolation facility po natin sa Benguet punung-puno na po, tapos hospitals po natin nasa critical level, punung-puno na po ang hospital natin na minsan nagkukulang tayo ng mga oxygen," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Our isolation facilities in Benguet are full, our hospitals are at critical level, our hospitals are also full and sometimes we run short of oxygen.)

"Pati iyong mga health workers natin natamaan na sila, may mga positive na. Sa Benguet General Hospital may 18 na tayong positive cases," added the official.

(Even our health workers are hit, there are positives. At the Benguet General Hospital, there are 18 positive cases.)

Benguet started seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases after detecting the presence of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, at least 10 cases of which have been recorded in the province, Diclas said.

The province has tapped 10 additional nurses through emergency hiring, said Diclas.

"Ang problema po natin, sa doctors po natin, walang takers. May 8 po tayong open d’yan na doctors, sa ngayon wala pa siyang nag-a-apply," he said.

(The problem is, for our doctors, there are no takes. We have 8 openings for doctors and no one has applied so far.)

The provincial government recently suspended tourism and other crowded activities. Authorities also required truckers sourcing vegetables from Benguet to take RT-PCR coronavirus tests before entering the province, the governor said.

"Nili-limit po natin, as much as possible, essential travel po ‘yong ginagawa natin," he said.

(We are limiting travel as mush as possible to essential trips.)