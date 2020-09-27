WATCH: Bea Alonzo gives followers a tour of her home

MANILA – Actress Bea Alonzo took her followers on a tour of her house where she’s been living in for the past eight years.

In a 16-minute vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel, Alonzo said she had the house built in 2012 but it has undergone some renovations last year.

“It looks so different from how it looked like back when we just built it. It evolved, just like myself. I am thrilled that I’ll be able to share it with you, finally,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

For the first part of her tour, Alonzo shared that one of her good friends designed the interior of her house, and “she really put my vision into reality.”

“I think, kasi parang sometimes, you get caught up on what theme to follow. I feel like we should not focus on the theme that much, but focus on how our home makes us feel,” she said.

According to Alonzo, the least used room in her house is her office.

“I don’t do meetings here. I don’t really work here. But sometimes, this becomes my glam room. Actually, I place all my memorabilia, my awards, my book collection here,” she said.

Taking the tour to the living room, Alonzo showed off all the paintings and collections she’s acquired through the years, including a Michael Cacnio piece which was given to her by her former boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo.

“Sobrang gustong gusto ko ito. This was gifted to me by Zanjoe before. Siyempre, when we broke up, I was wondering kung dapat ba tinatanggal yung mga bagay na meron ka from your ex-. But I just really find it so beautiful and it reminds me of our good memories. I thought, why not keep it? So I kept it. It’s really nice,” she said.

After the living room tour comes the kitchen, which Alonzo says is the most frequently used part of her house.

“As you know, if you follow me on Instagram, makikita niyo how I love to cook and also bake. I love to cook for my friends, for my family, for the frontliners. I like doing that. I like feeding people,” she said.

“I love organizing stuff even here in the kitchen because parang feeling ko, mas madaling gumalaw if everything is organized. I also love putting labels sa food ha. Hindi sa ibang [bagay],” she said in jest.

“Pero mga bagets, kailangan may label,” she advised, in an apparent reference to relationships.

Alonzo’s kitchen houses a teapot collection, which includes gift sets from director Lauren Diyogi and Kris Aquino, among others.

Alonzo also gave her followers a look at her backyard where her pool and lanai are located.

“Bridal and baby shower ng sister-in-law ko, dito ginawa. Also the bridal shower of my best friend, dito rin ginawa. I’ve had good memories here. I would swim here with my cousins and my friends. Ang laking bagay nitong bahay na ito sa akin,” she said.

Alonzo said she actually built her lanai for her mom.

“It used to be like a gazebo, na open lang. I placed these French doors because I wanted my mom to be able to relax when she comes over kasi hindi na nakakalakad yung mom ko. Naka-wheelchair lang siya," she said.

"At least dito, when she comes over, meron aircon, may television. Tapos, she can just lay down here if she wants to. I want her to just be able to relax. We can watch movies here together with the family because she can no longer go up to the family room,” she added.

But since the community quarantine was put in place, Alonzo said she temporarily turned the lanai into an art studio where she spends time painting.

“This is really for her. But because of the ECQ, she’s in Zambales, so I just decided to turn this into a studio where I can paint and just be inspired,” she said.

“I am not a painter but I do it just to relax and to relieve my stress. It’s been doing the job very well.”

Alonzo has yet to post the second part of her house tour where she will give her followers a glimpse of her bedroom.

Watch the first part of her house tour below: