LPA east of Batanes to bring rains over Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley

MANILA - A low pressure area spotted east of Batanes will bring scattered rains over a portion of northern Luzon, PAGASA said early Sunday.

The brewing storm was last estimated 360 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes and was unlikely to strengthen into a tropical depression, according to PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja.

Ilocos region, the Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

A cloud cluster east of Mindanao will also bring rains to Caraga and Davao regions, Estareja said.

"Wala naman tayong nakikitang panibagong bagyo na papasok ng ating bansa hanggang matapos ang Setyembre," he added.

(We don't expect any new storms to enter the country until September ends.)

