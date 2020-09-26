Factory fire breaks out in Batangas City

A fire broke out at a factory belonging to the JG Summit Petrochemicals Corp. in Batangas City on Saturday night.

According to the Batangas City CDRRMO, ambulances and fire trucks were immediately deployed to the scene.

Patrick James Gutas shared some images of the scene.

This was confirmed by the Batangas City BFP, which said the fire was raised to 1st alarm status as of 10:18 p.m.

At the time this story was posted, the fire department couldn't say what time the blaze started.

According to regional fire officials, a fire-out was declared past midnight.

An investigation is ongoing.