NIA says to scrimp P80-B budget in 2024 amid cuts

Farmers in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos, Bulacan plant seedlings in their farm lots at the start of the second planting season Thursday, September 14, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Tuesday said it would maximize its proposed 2024 budget of more than P80 billion in light of cuts in their original funding proposal.

NIA had proposed a budget of P132 billion for next year. The budget department, however, only gave the agency around P40 billion in the National Expenditure Program.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, however, moved for an additional P40 billion funding for irrigation projects "to support the President’s mission to increase agricultural production."

NIA Administrator Eduardo Guillen said the projects they would rollout for next year were already "shovel-ready" and were for implementation.

Guillen noted that they would prioritize their convergence projects with the public works and highways and agriculture departments, which include irrigation infrastructure and improving farm input and yields.

"Siyempre, pagkakasyahin lamang po natin iyong budget natin doon sa mga projects na allocated po doon sa budget natin," said Guillen.

(Of course, we will make do and spend on the projects allocated in our budget.)

"Sa NIA kasi — siyempre irrigated na — sabi ko ibigay muna sa atin lalo na dito sa dry season iyong mga high-yielding variety para madoble namin kaagad iyong yield o iyong output ng atin pong production po ng bigas," said Guillen in a televised briefing.

The P40-billion additional budget, he said, would be allotted to fertigation— delivering fertilizers through irrigation water — projects and their alternate wetting and drying system, which they believe would help improve water supply by 30% even during the dry season.

"So may fertigation na para kasi madali mong i-install ito eh… within a month to two months, to three months tapos na po iyong isang system," said Guillen.

"Itong ibibigay po na budget sa atin ay sisimulan po natin iyong ating…mayroon tayong mga proposed projects, malalaki po – Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao at sisiguraduhin po namin na itong idadagdag sa ating budget ay makakapagsimula po tayo ng mga high dams ulit," he said.

Senator Raffy Tulfo earlier scored the agency over its continuous failure to provide a reliable irrigational system to farmers.

Tulfo also questioned NIA’s request to be given an P800-million fund for the repair and maintenance of irrigation projects.

The Department of Agriculture earlier urged NIA to expand its irrigation projects to 2.2 million hectares of land.

But given the funding limitations, DA’s challenge is for NIA to cover at least 1.5 million hectares.

— with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News