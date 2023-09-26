Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine contains components that provide superior protection against both the original strain and the newer omicron variant to reduce the risk of serious diseases, hospitalization, and mortality caused by COVID-19. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Department of Health on Tuesday said it logged 1,164 new COVID-19 cases from September 18 to 24.

The daily average COVID-19 cases is now 166, which is 13 percent higher than the previous week, the DOH said.

Of the new cases, the health department said 10 patients were in severe or critical condition.

The DOH data also showed that 11 deaths were verified the past week. Of this number, 6 deaths occurred between September 11 to 24.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines had 2,905 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, some 4.113 million Filipinos have contracted the virus, while 66,696 cases led to deaths.