Climate campaigners protest in front of the Department of Environmental Resources and headquarters in Quezon City on Sept. 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is refusing to give up its P13-million allocation for confidential funds under the proposed 2024 budget.

Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez, sponsor of the DENR budget, also told the House of Representatives during the plenary deliberations that the agency's P13 million confidential fund this year has not yet been used.

"So far, our new Secretary has not used a single cent of the confidential funds," Alvarez said.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel wants to eliminate the DENR confidential funds, proposing that the agency instead work with law enforcement units.

"Kung kakayanin din naman ng ahensiya na gumana without the confidential fund, is it willing to forego the proposal to have confidential funds?" Manuel asked.

Alvarez responded, "Hindi po. Kailangan po nila yun, kailangan nila."

Alvarez explained that the DENR uses the fund to buy information primarily on illegal loggers.

"Maliit lang po ang confidential funds ng DENR, ginagamit po ito sa buying of information patungkol doon sa number 1 illegal logging... Walang resibo kung yun ang tinutukoy mo na kung may resibo o wala," Alvarez said.

Manuel found the lack of receipts unacceptable.

"Sa practice po namin bilang mga student and youth leaders, kahit anong gastos po yan, pwede pong gawan ng kahit simpleng patunay lamang," Manuel said.

Alvarez said no receipts could be issued for the purchase of information.