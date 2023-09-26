Comelec proclaims new Cavite board member

MANILA — The Fifth District of Cavite has a new Provincial Board Member after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed Paolo Crisostomo as the rightful winner in the 2022 elections.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said they determined that a certain Alvic Poblete ran as a nuisance candidate.

"Mayroon kasing findings siya na lahat ng characteristics ng nuisance candidate, pinatakbo lamang siya para guluhin, to cause confusion,” Laudiangco said.

"Walang bonafide intention to run as a legitimate candidate…Hindi naman namin nakita 'yung seriousness ng pangangampanya niya."

Crisostomo, a board member since 2016, ran under the name "BM-Paolo". He said Poblete ran under the same name even if his real name is far from it. This cost Crisostomo thousands of votes, causing him to lose the race, he said.

Crisostomo filed a case against Poblete who was declared a nuisance candidate last year. After a recount, about 27,000 votes were credited to Crisostomo. He will sit as provincial board member starting Wednesday, about a year into the three-year term.

He will replace Marcos Amutan, the candidate who got the second most votes but whose victory was annulled by Comelec.

Crisostomo believes his political rivals were behind Poblete's bid.

"Injustice talaga eh. Actually ayoko na sana i-pursue kasi costly ho eh. Hindi naman ho biro magpa-recount. Pero kasi ine-egg-on po ako ng mga supporters ko dahil feeling nila they were robbed," Crisostomo said.

Despite being declared a nuisance candidate, Poblete will not face any sanctions.

"Wala pa po kasing nakalagay sa Omnibus Election Code ‘yung punitive part, walang ganoon for the nuisance candidate. That’s why Chairman Garcia is pushing for the amendment of the law, na maging criminal na ito, at the very least magkaroon man lang ng administrative sanction," Laudiangco said.