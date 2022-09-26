Some Malabon streets flooded due to Karding, high tide

MANILA — Parts of some roads in Malabon remain flooded due to typhoon Karding and high tide as of Monday morning.

Vehicles are moving slowly in parts of Panghulo Road, MH Del Pilar Street, Navarette Street at the border with Obando, Bulaca, and Sioson Street.

These streets are located mostly in Barangays Panghulo and Dalampit which are usually flooded due to their location near the sea.

The floods were gutter-deep in some road sections or just a few centimeters high in other areas.

At least one motorcycle partly submerged in water stopped working, while one person carried his bicycle as he waded through the flood. Other pedestrians trudged through the floods.

Nearby Navotas earlier warned of high tide of about 1.6 meters at around 11:26 a.m. Monday.

Rains have stopped in Malabon and Navotas, and floods are expected to subside.

Karding slightly weakened as it moved further away from the landmass of Luzon on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The strongest storm to hit the country this year dumped heavy rain and unleashed fierce winds as it swept across Luzon on Sunday, toppling trees and flooding low-lying communities.