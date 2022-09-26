Signal No. 3 lifted as Karding moves away from Luzon

Satellite image courtesy of US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Himawari-8

Karding expected to exit PAR Monday night

MANILA — Weather bureau PAGASA has lifted Signal No. 3 in several areas in Luzon as Typhoon Karding moved further away from the Philippines' main island Monday morning.

In its latest bulletin issued 8 a.m., the state weather bureau only raised Signal No. 2 as the highest cyclone warning in several areas in Luzon:

Western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Anda, Sual, Labrador, Mabini, Agno, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Bugallon, Lingayen, Aguilar)

Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba)

Signal No. 1 was also raised in the following areas:

- La Union

- Rest of Pangasinan

- Southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Itogon, Baguio City, Tuba, Kapangan, Tublay)

- Rest of Zambales

- Northern portion of Bataan (Bagac, City of Balanga, Abucay, Samal, Morong, Orani, Hermosa, Dinalupihan)

- Tarlac

- Pampanga

- Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Isidro, Jaen, San Antonio, Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon)

Metro Manila and its nearby areas were no longer placed under any tropical cyclone wind signal.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also expected over Zambales, Bataan, and Lubang Islands until Monday noon, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the western portion of Pangasinan due to the effects of Karding.

"Occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas, especially as the rainbands of Karding moves further away from the landmass," PAGASA added.

Based on the latest forecast track, Karding is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday evening.

"It is still forecast to slightly weaken or maintain its strength in the near term as it begins to move away from the landmass of Luzon," the state weather bureau added.

PAGASA last estimated Typhoon Karding 190 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.

It was moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

Karding is the 11th tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year.

