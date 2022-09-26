Sara Duterte arrives in Japan for Abe funeral

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte (L) shake hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) prior to the Japan-Philippine bilateral Meeting at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on September 26, 2022, ahead of the state funeral for the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. David Mareuil / POOL / AFP

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte has arrived in Japan primarily to attend the state funeral of its assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, according to the Agence France-Presse.

The French news agency released a photo of Duterte shaking hands with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, with the caption indicating they are set to hold a bilateral meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo.

Duterte announced last week she is attending the state funeral Tuesday of Abe, who was perceived to have established good relations with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In announcing her Japan trip last Sept. 21, Duterte said she will bring condolence letters from her father and from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Marcos and Kishida recently met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The former returned home on Sunday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 by a gunman while campaigning for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the Nara region.

The suspect reportedly resented the Unification Church because his mother had made hefty donations to the sect, and believed Abe was linked to the group.

Other world leaders expected to attend Abe's funeral include US Vice President Kamala Harris, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Duterte's office has yet to respond to reporters' queries about her departure for and activities in Japan as of posting time.

Japan is a top trade partner of the Philippines and had funded several projects under the previous administration's infrastructure drive, noted Duterte.

