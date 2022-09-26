Marikina evacuees thankful Karding was no Ondoy, Ulysses

MANILA -- Marikina City residents went back to their homes Monday morning after their pre-emptive evacuation in anticipation of super typhoon Karding.

Residents of Bgy. Nangka, Marikina City return to their homes after their pre-emptive evacuation in Nangka Elementary School due to super typhoon Karding. pic.twitter.com/XMIPNdLzAo — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) September 25, 2022

Residents of Barangay Nangka were thankful typhoon Karding was not as destructive as typhoons Ondoy in 2009 and Ulysses in 2020.

“Natakot po kami kasi akala namin mauulit uli, kasi anniversary nga ng Ondoy eh baka kako bumalik uli kasi nag-signal number 5 po ang [lugar] natin, tayo 3 natakot na kami kasi nung sa amin umabot haggang second floor kaya dali-dali kaming lumikas agad,” said Marikina resident Tammy Cooper.

(We were afraid because we thought it would be a repeat of Ondoy. It is also the 13th anniversary of the Ondoy onslaught. Our home province was at Signal no. 5, we were at signal no. 3. During Ondoy. the flood reached the second floor of our home. So we evacuated right away.)

While some went home on their own, other residents rode barangay vehicles.

At least 779 families or 3,253 individuals pre-emptively evacuated to Nangka Elementary School even if floodwaters barely reached their houses situated in low-lying areas near the riverbank.

“Kasi po may phobia na kami, nung nakaraan po hindi na kami nakalikas kasi wala na kami nadaanan. Ngayon, naisip namin dapat maaga pa kami magbakwit kasi may mga baby kami,” said Marikina resident Sonia Foscablo.

(We already have this phobia. Last time we weren't able to evacuate because roads were already unpassable. This time, we thought of evacuating early because we have a baby.)

As of 11:27 a.m., the water level of Marikina River has gone down to 15.7 meters after breaching the 18 meter water level past midnight at the height of the super typhoon.

