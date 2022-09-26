House OKs free college entrance exam for deserving high school students



Voting 252-0-0, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 5001 which mandates free college entrance examinations to deserving students.

According to the congressional fact sheet prepared by the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education, the bill mandates all private higher education institutions at the undergraduate level to waive college entrance examination fees to underprivileged graduating high school students and high school graduates belonging to the top ten percent of their graduating class.

It also mandates the Commission on Higher Education to reprimand any official or employee of the private higher education institutions and other concerned individuals who violate section 4 of the act regarding the grant of the waiver and impose disciplinary sanctions on the private higher education institutions for a repetition of the same offense.

The fact sheet says the bill seeks to democratize access to quality higher education in private higher education institutions. It also seeks to ensure that underprivileged, deserving graduating high school students and high school graduates are given adequate assistance and equal opportunity to pursue their college education.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.