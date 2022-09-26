China-PH friendship should be preserved: envoy

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian has said China is ready to work with the Philippines to boost cooperation in key areas of agriculture, energy, infrastructure, people-to-people exchange.

Huang said both countries should preserve their friendship.

In his speech during an online reception to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Huang also said that China and the Philippines should put “differences in the proper place” and seek peaceful solutions through friendly consultations.

Huang said the two sides should “deepen mutual trust” and “step up communication on bilateral, regional and international issues from a strategic and long-term perspective” to help pave the way for common development.

"We are ready to work with the Philippines to implement the consensus by President Xi Jinping and President Marcos Jr. to follow through on the blueprint for cooperation to jointly usher in a new golden era in our bilateral relations. We should preserve the friendship between China and the Philippines," he said.

“We should properly handle differences to remove interference from China-Philippine relations. We are neighbors that cannot be moved away and have every reason to live together peacefully. We should put our differences in the proper place and seek peaceful solutions through friendly consultations so that our overall relations will not be affected," Huang added.

Vice President Sara Duterte and her brother Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte delivered pre-recorded video messages congratulating China on its founding anniversary. - report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO