Motorists drive past toppled electric post along Barangay Kaliwa in Gapan, Nueva Ecija on Sept. 26, 2022. Jonatahan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula on Monday prayed for thousands of residents affected by the onslaught of typhoon Karding in Luzon.

“In a special way, we unite ourselves in prayer and compassion with our brothers and sisters who are affected by Typhoon Karding,” he said during a Mass to mark the 50th anniversary of Federations of Asian Bishops' Conferences.

The face-to-face gathering at the Manila Cathedral for the “Celebrate Asia in Manila” event was limited to select participants and speakers due to the threat of the typhoon. Those who had registered for the event were advised not to come and instead view the proceedings online.

Authorities said at least 6 people died after the Karding swept through central and southern Luzon.

During his homily, Advincula also said that the faithful is being called to “share Christ with others," noting that a relationship with the Divine is not the end of the evangelization process.

“We no longer say that we are disciples and missionaries but rather we are always missionary disciples,” the prelate said.

Meanwhile, CBCP President and Bishop of Kalookan Pablo Virgilio David said the faithful are called to be in a “perpetual state of mission."

“We open doors for us all, to go out, to set forth once again for mission, to seek out those who are far, those who are different, excluded, to encounter, listen and dialogue with brothers and sisters from different denominations and faiths, to explore possibilities, and positive engagement in the areas of ecumenism, inter-religious dialogue, politics, and social media," he said.

"We open our eyes, our ears, our minds, our hearts for we humbly admit that we do not have all the answers to the many questions of our time," he added.

Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples Prefect Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle also urged the lay faithful to pay attention to the needs of the marginalized.

“Let us attend to the poor, the hungry, the angry, so that they will not be manipulated by those who are just taking advantage of their neediness, for their political purposes," Tagle said.

"The presence of a genuine brotherhood, sisterhood and compassion hopefully will awaken people and not allow themselves to be manipulated by some of these false messiah figures."