Calls mount to save Sierra Madre after Karding onslaught

MANILA -- Calls are mounting to save the Sierra Madre mountains from deforestation a day after typhoon Karding lashed parts of central and southern Luzon on Sunday and left at least six people dead.

As the country marked Save Sierra Madre Day on Monday, netizens took to social media to call on government as well as every Filipino to take steps to protect the Philippines' longest mountain range.

In 2012, then President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino proclaimed every Sept. 26th of the year as Save Sierra Madre Day.

Sinagip ng Sierra Madre ang malaking bahagi ng Luzon pati na ang Metro Manila. Kaya vote for leaders who have no ties to mining or logging operations or who won’t redtag or kill environmentalists who get in the way, if we want Sierra Madre to keep doing her thing. — Gerry Cacanindin (@GerryCacanindin) September 26, 2022

The Sierra Madre has been called “The backbone of Luzon” for a number of reasons. It’s the longest mountain range extending from Cagayan to Quezon province, looking like a spine keeping the country upright and it acts as nature’s shield against a super typhoon. Let’s protect it. pic.twitter.com/GzVOw4ysr4 — Jim RN (@JimGumboc) September 25, 2022

Some enjoined the public to sign a petition against the Kaliwa Dam project, which some groups say will affect the lives of people residing near the Kaliwa River.

SIGN THE PETITION



SAVE SIERRA MADREhttps://t.co/9cz1oFiOk6 — madison (@dogmatiquee) September 25, 2022

Environmental advocacy groups encouraged the public to take part in efforts to save the Sierra Madre from deforestation.

"The Climate Change Commission (CCC) encourages everyone to participate in activities geared toward the conservation of the Sierra Madre, which include reforestation activities and campaigning against unsustainable projects that threaten the mountain rage," Philippine Parks and Biodiversity said in a Facebook post.

The World Wildlife Fund-Philippines, for its part, reminded Filipinos that the Sierra Madre plays a very important role by acting as a natural shield against typhoons and floods coming from the Pacific Ocean.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said that the Sierra Madre helped lessen the destructive power of Karding.

"When the storm passed the Sierra Madre in the Nueva Ecija area, parang lumiit yung blob - kung san naka-concentrate yung malakas na pag-ulan (the blob--the area where strong rains are concentrated--seemed to have shrunk)," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

The Sierra Madre was a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend, with many social media users pointing out how the mountain range had again served as a natural shield against typhoons and floods.

The Sierra Madre mountain range doing her thing 💅



Keep safe everyone #KardingPH pic.twitter.com/z9Nu8YjNp7 — wegeners (@genurrrr) September 25, 2022

The real MVP, the Sierra Madre mountain ranges, did her thing. From super typhoon to typhoon classification. All the more reason to leave her alone. #KardingPH — oƃᴉñʎ (@_ynigo) September 25, 2022

After the typhoon, I hope that we make it as an activity to preserve Sierra Madre. It has served as a barrier for us here in Luzon during calamities. Now, its body will have to shield us again from the super typhoon.#KardingPH pic.twitter.com/2dLC6yevOK — ✧arya⁶˚ · . (@luvarya96) September 25, 2022

Want to protect Luzon? Maintain the rainforest in the Sierra Madre mountain range. How? Ensure native trees are planted, maintain biodiversity, and also… let the indigenous people live on their land!



Chase the mining and logging corporations away! https://t.co/dpY50EEXxl — zach the stochastic matrix (@zzzhizzzon) September 25, 2022

