Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Bohol

MANILA - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted Bohol on Sunday afternoon, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 1:30 p.m., was located 1 kilometer southwest of Catigbian town, according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 1 kilometer.

No damage and aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

