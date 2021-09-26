MANILA - Another member of the Congregation of the Religious of The Virgin Mary (RVM Sisters) succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, its spokesperson said Sunday.

This brought to 10 the number of nuns at the convent who died due to COVID-19.

Last Thursday, the convent said 9 out of 62 Sisters who contracted the respiratory illness had passed away.

Some 20 percent of those who contracted the disease were in critical or severe condition, according to RVM Sister Ma. Anicia Co. The last two of the 50 lay personnel who tested positive are "on their way to recovery," she said.

"We are short of sisters and personnel to attend to the needs of the sisters and lay pero talaga pong maraming tumutulong kaya sobra ang pasasalamat namin sa kanila," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We are short of sisters and personnel to attend to the needs of the sisters and lay but there are many people who are helping us so we're really grateful to them.)

Co, meantime, debunked as "fake news" a solicitation letter from RVM Sister that has made the rounds on social media.

"Medyo nagaalangan po kami magsabi kasi namedropping po ba, ginagamit ang aming pangalan para mangalap ng kung ano-ano," she said.

(We're sort of hesitant because some people are using RVM Sisters' name to solicit.)