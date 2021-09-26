MANILA - The Philippines on Sunday received over 3 million more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as the country logged over 20,000 new cases of the disease.

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF), 3 million doses of the China-made jabs procured by the government arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City before 6 p.m.

Eroplanong may lulan ng 3 milyong karagdagang dose ng Sinovac Vaccine na binili ng pamahalaan, dumating na sa NAIA. (📸: PTV) pic.twitter.com/4AWSQpAGuF — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) September 26, 2021

With the arrival of the new batch of COVID-19 jabs, the Philippines has received nearly 70 million vaccine doses so far. On Thursday, more than 728,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs were also delivered to the country.

The Philippines is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections due to the community transmission of the more virulent Delta variant.

The country's total recorded COVID-19 infections have reached 2,490,858 of which 161,447 are active, as of Sunday.

The respiratory disease, believed to have first emerged in China in late 2019, has claimed 37,405 lives in the Philippines while 2,267,678 have recuperated from it.

A total of 19,671,725 people in the country have been fully immunized as of Sept. 23, based on data from the government.

