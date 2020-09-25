Sariling office building, hiling ng National Council for Children's Television

MAYNILA - Sa pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig ng Senado sa 2021 proposed national budget, humarap ang ilang attached agencies ng Department of Education (DepEd).

Isang sariling office building ang nais mapasama ng National Council for Children's Television (NCCT) sa additional proposed budget nitong P108,250,000.

Ayon kay NCCT Executive Director Daisy Atienza, mas magagampanan nila ang mandatong pag-monitor sa child-friendly programs ng broadcast networks kung mabibigyan sila ng sariling equipment.

"Primary requirement is to house these monitoring equipment to an, having an ample space for monitoring equipment. Otherwise they will not give us that ISSP registration," aniya.

"There are 377 TV stations all over the Philippines. They are registered under National Telecommunications Commission. We really want to monitor these 377 but we cannot because we don't have yet the monitoring equipment and the office and the office space," dagdag pa ni Atienza.

Sa ngayon, ayon kay Atienza, isa't kalahating kuwarto sa DepEd Central Office ang nagsisilbing tanggapan ng NCCT.

Upang ma-monitor ang TV stations kahit wala pang technical capability, nagpasa ng child-friendly content standard ang ahensya. Nagsusumite naman ng compliance report ang broadcast networks.

"However, we will not be able to thoroughly monitor or validate whether what they have submitted are child friendly, according to the standards," paliwanag pa ni Atienza.

Suportado nina Senador Pia Cayetano at Nancy Binay ang pagkakaroon ng bagong gusali ng NCCT.

Samantala, P48,185,000 ang hiling na budget ng National Book Development Board. Mas mababa ito nang mahigit P42 milyon kumpara sa 2020 budget nitong nagkakahalaga ng P90.7 milyon.

May hiling na amendment ang ahensya, kaugnay ng paglipat ng pondo at pasilidad sa NBDB ng Instructional Materials Corporation and Instructional Development Center nang mabuwag ito.

"The fund amounting now to P67 million have not yet reutilized because of the absence of the enabling law to use it in accordance with our mandate," ani Ryan Esteban, OIC executive director ng NBDB.

May insertion din, ayon kay Esteban, para sa paggamit ng kanilang income.

"This income comes from the income fees for registration, renewal of registration, processing, certification of our services," paliwanag niya.

Samantala, nasa P15,343,000 ang budget proposal ng Philippine High School for the Arts sa Los Baños, Laguna.

Kabilang sa paggagamitan ng pondo ang pagbili ng mga sasakyang gagamitin bilang transportasyon ng mga estudyante, pagpapalakas sa internet connection dahil sa online classes, improvement sa mga classroom at iba pang pasilidad at pagbili ng technical equipment.