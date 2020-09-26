QC shuts down restobar for quarantine violations; warns other establishments

MANILA — Warning other establishments against quarantine violations, the Quezon City government on Saturday shut down a restobar on Tomas Morato in Quezon City after over 100 people were caught partying, ignoring COVID-19 protocols.

Police arrested the partygoers early Saturday morning at Guilly’s Island night club, prompting the local government to close down the establishment, the city government said in a statement.

Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) chief Ret. Gen. Elmo San Diego, Task Force Disiplina head Rannie Ludovica, and Business Permits and Licensing Department (BPLD) inspector Edgardo Bayabos then served the closure order on Guilly’s Island night club for violating GCQ guidelines.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte warned other similar establishments such as night clubs and karaoke bars from operating amid the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“Binabalaan natin ang mga may-ari ng bar at nightclub na itigil na ang kanilang ilegal na ginagawa dahil mahuhuli at mahuhuli namin kayo,” said Belmonte in a statement.

(We warn owners of bars and nightclubs to stop illegal operations because we will catch you.)

“Inilalagay niyo sa panganib ang buhay ng inyong mga customer at iba pang mga residente dahil ang pag-inom sa publiko ay isa sa mga rason sa pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa ating lungsod."

(You are putting the lives of your customers and other residents at risk because drinking in public is one of the reasons why COVID-19 cases in our city has increased.)

Quezon City has one of the highest COVID-19 case totals among localities in the country.

Under the GCQ guidelines issued by the mayor last August, operation of restobars, night clubs, and other leisure and entertainment centers are strictly prohibited.

Restobars may only operate as restaurants.

Belmonte understood the need to jumpstart the city’s economy, but not at the expense of public health and safety.