P18.3 million worth of allegedly fake goods seized at Port of Manila

Courtesy of Bureau of Customs-Port of Manila

MANILA - Some P18.3 million worth of allegedly undeclared and counterfeit products were seized at Port of Manila, the Bureau of Customs said Saturday.

Found inside the shipment, which arrived on September 12 from Vietnam, were herbal powder, counterfeit clothes and shoes, and assorted dried tea.

The agency said it received information that the shipment, consigned allegedly to Crimsonguard Trading, contained allegedly counterfeit items.

District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas had issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the entire shipment for violation of Section 1400, in relation to Section 1113, or “Property Subject Seizure and Forfeiture” of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.