LOOK: Cayetano, Paolo Duterte meet in Davao City amid House row

MANILA--House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano apparently flew to Davao City to meet with Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte amid a speakership row in the lower chamber.

The 2 lawmakers were pictured alongside Cayetano's wife -- Taguig 2nd District Rep. Maria Laarni Cayetano -- and ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap.

Yap, a close ally of Duterte, captioned the photos on Instagram as "Chillax night."

The House of Representatives has been gripped by tension amid a term-sharing deal Cayetano entered with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

Under the agreement, Cayetano would serve as Speaker for 15 months, to be succeeded by Velasco for 21 months. Cayetano's term is until next month.