4.4-magnitude aftershock rattles Surigao del Sur

MANILA - A 4.4-magnitude aftershock struck Surigao del Sur Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor was an aftershock of the 5.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled the province on Sept. 21, the agency added.

The aftershock occurred at a depth of 4 kilometers northeast of Bayabas town at 7:33 p.m.

The state seismology institute said the tremor may not cause damage.