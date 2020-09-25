2 more Abu Sayyaf militants yield in Sulu, says military

MANILA - Two members of the Abu Sayyaf Group surrendered to military authorities in Sulu province Friday morning.

The two terrorists surrendered after they were "enticed by their former comrade" who also surrendered earlier this month, Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said.

The two militants gave themselves up to Lt. Col. Rafael Caido, commanding officer of the 6th Special Forces Battalion. The duo also handed over an M-16 rifle and an M79 grenade launcher.

The two joined 8 others who surrendered Wednesday.

According to the Joint Task Force Sulu, this "substantial number" of surrendered militants "destroyed the group of Idang Susukan and further weakened the group of Mundi Sawadjaan."

"As we employ the full force of the Joint Task Force in finding the terrorists, we are also actively supporting the efforts of the Local Government of Sulu in operationalizing their respective Task Forces to accommodate the surrendered personalities in the localized social integration program,” said Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the JTF Sulu.

The military identified Sawadjaan as the mastermind of the Aug. 24 twin bombings in Jolo town that killed 17 people, including two suspected suicide bombers, and injured over 70 others.

Pursuit operations have been carried out against Sawadjaan's group following the incident, leading to an encounter in Patikul town last Sept. 20, and the seizure of their suspected lair on Tuesday in Indanan.