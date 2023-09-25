MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday challenged the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. to answer the allegations it was facing, as the preliminary investigation is set to be transferred to Manila.

“Pagka ikaw na-accuse ng krimen kailangan sumagot ka, pag tinanong ka, ikaw ba gumawa nito o hindi, dapat sumagot ka nang maayos,” Remulla said.

“Ang mahirap kasi inuuna pa nilang magpaliwanag sa ibang tao,” he added.

The Socorro Bayanihan Services earlier denied that it was a cult or that it facilitated child marriages and other abusive practices.

Remulla said the leaders of the Surigao del Norte-based group should answer the allegations in Manila, despite their supposed lack of funds to travel to the capital.

“If they don’t want to come, it’s their problem,” Remulla said.

Remulla also said the DOJ would take a look into the return of the allegedly abused minors to their parents due to a habeas corpus petition.

“We will appeal if necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the alleged cult leader Jay Rence Quilario should attend the upcoming Senate investigation in Manila.

"Si Jey Rence ay pinatawag sa Senado kaya siya ang dapat pumunta ng Senado, gaya ng iba din na pinatawag namin sa Senado para harapin ang mga lehitimong mga issue," Hontiveros said.

"This cult has a lot to answer for. Titiyakin nating mabigyan ng hustisya ang mga kababayan nating sinaktan at inalipusta nila,” Hontiveros added.