MANILA — The weak explosion at the parking area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 over the weekend is not a cause for alarm, an airport security official said on Monday, as authorities launched an initiative aimed a strengthening safety in the area.

Based on initial investigation, the blast was not a terrorist act, Aviation Security Group Director PBGen Jack Limpayos Wanky said.

"It should not be a cause for alarm sa ating publiko dahil nakikita natin in our assessment, this is not the work of a terrorist group or whoever. Parang gusto lang mag-send ng message, pero hindi naman cause for alarm to public," he said at the launch of the Aviation Security Awareness Program (ASAP).

An improvised explosive device was thrown from the street into the parking area of NAIA Terminal 3 on Saturday morning, which caused a minor blast and hit some vehicles. No one was hurt.

Wanky said investigators found leads on who could have been behind the incident.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said this was an "isolated case."

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Bautista said authorities were looking at an inside job angle since there were parties against the airport privatization.

"Isa yan sa mga tinitingnan natin. Sabi ko nga maraming grupo na ayaw nilang matuloy itong ating programa na 'to and posible na isa yan sa kanilang mga ginagawang aksyon kaya nga iniimbestigahan na yan kasama ang pulis at hihingi pa rin kami ng tulong sa NBI," he said.

"Yung iba naman dyan ay ayaw sigurong matuloy ang privatization natin," he added.

Wanky added the airport security group would have to beef up its defenses.

"Lesson lang natin we have to fortify yung bakod natin para maiwasan natin ganoong insidente," he said.

The AVSEGroup, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Manila International Airport Authority and the Office for Transportation Security launched the ASAP at the MIAA grounds early Monday.

Wanky said the program would allow agencies handling security and airport operations to have a more united and cohesive approach.

But the official clarified that the signing of the ASAP covenant was not due to the explosion or even the recent alleged theft by some airport screeners.

"Minsan nakikita natin meron tayo overlapping ng mga mandate at nagkakaroon ng parang gray areas," Wanky said.

Different agencies will now work more closely together, he said. They will have joint seminars, trainings and meetings to discuss various security matters. An information campaign on airport security will also be launched for passengers.