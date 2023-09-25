Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Groups opposed to privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport may be behind the molotov blast at the parking lot of Terminal 3 over the weekend, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Bautista said that he has assured potential investors that it was an isolated incident.

"'Yung iba naman diyan ay ayaw sigurong matuloy ang privatization natin. Kasi may mga vested interest yung iba-ibang grupo," he said.

(Some groups might be opposed to our privatization...these groups have vested interests.)

The incident has shown lax security in that area of NAIA, including a lack of security cameras.

Bautista said that the contract to privatize NAIA operations would include putting up more security measures like CCTV cameras.

INSIDE JOB POSSIBLE

Bautista did not discount that the incident, which damaged the paint on three vehicles parked there, was an inside job.

"Isa yan sa mga tinitingnan natin. Sabi ko nga, maraming grupo na ayaw nilang matuloy itong ating programa na 'to and posible na isa yan sa kanilang mga ginagawang aksyon," he said.

(That is one angle we are looking at. As I said, there are many groups who do not want this program to happen and it's possible that that is one of the actions that they have taken.)

He said the Pasay police is helping with the investigation and that the transportation department will also seek assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation.

PRIVATIZATION

Talk of privatizing NAIA were revived after a glitch took down the air traffic management system on New Year's Day.

Thousands were stranded and Philippine airspace was empty for hours as airport authorities rushed to resume operations.

"We have always pushed for privatization not just of the air traffic control system but of the airport itself," Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the public services committee, said in January, saying this would be more efficient.

Opponents of airport privatization worry that it will lead to job losses and to higher airport fees as the operator tries to recoup its investment in NAIA.

Senators, including JV Ejercito and Risa Hontiveros, earlier this year said that contracting NAIA operations out may have national security implications and does not guarantee better airport services.