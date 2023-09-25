MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show-cause order against the registered owner of the vehicle whose driver was involved in a road rage incident in Imus, Cavite.

Videos of the incident recently made the rounds online. In the video, the male driver of the vehicle in question was seen swerving on the road in an apparent attempt to block another vehicle from behind.

The male driver was then seen confronting the driver of the other vehicle.

In the SCO signed by LTO Regional Director Cupido Gerry Asuncion dated September 25, the registered owner of the vehicle was asked to explain why they should not be penalized in the incident.

Based on investigation, the male driver seen in the video is different from the female registered owner of the vehicle.

LTO will also be conducting an investigation to identify the driver in the video and to know whether he has a license.

"Gusto nating malaman kung ang sasakyan ba ay nabenta na o pinahiram. Sa pamamagitan nito, malalaman natin ang identity ng taong ito,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said.

