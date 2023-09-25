The PCG and BFAR discovered the 300-meter floating barrier during a routine maritime patrol on September 22 at the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc Shoal. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA — A fishers' group in Zambales on Monday expressed disappointment over China's move to install a floating barrier in Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Leonardo Cuaresma, president of the New Masinloc Fishermen's Association, said the 300-meter-long floating barrier significantly impacts the livelihood of fisherfolk who depend on the fishing ground in the area.

"Nang makita namin ang balita, talagang dismayado kami dahil sa hindi namin alam kung paano na talaga makapangisda ang aming mga kasamahan," Cuaresma told reporters in a phone interview.

"Unang una, 'yun lang ang napupuntahan naming bahura na parang maganda-ganda ang huli. Ang problema, pag nilagyan na ng bakod, masakit na po iyon sa amin."

Bajo de Masinloc, which is off the coast of Zambales, is the site of a 2012 standoff between the Philippines and China that led to the 2013 arbitration case.

Cuaresma said that since 2012, their fishing activities have been limited in the perimeter of Scarborough Shoal, as China has taken control of the area. Filipino fishermen used to take shelter in the shoal from rough seas and bad weather.

He recalled that China, in 2014, also installed floating devices in the area, which he said were the size of a UV Express vehicle. Cuaresma said the giant floaters were eventually destroyed by storms.

When an international tribunal in 2016 handed its decision in favor of Manila and invalidated Bejing's sweeping claims, Cuaresma said it was believed that they could freely make a livelihood in Bajo de Masinloc.

But he said it was not what was happening in reality.

"Ang sabi malaya na pero ang nangyayari, hindi naman totoong malaya na," he said.

As a result, he said, fishermen stealthily enter the shoal because China's vessels guard the entrance to the area. Fishers can only ferry to the catch area during high tide using small crafts, he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The fishers' group called on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to remove the floating barrier.

"Siguro kung kayang tanggalin ng PCG ang mga pinaglalagay ng Chinese doon, dahil nakita kong talagang pinapatanggal din iyon. Hindi ko lang alam kung kaya nilang tanggalin talaga," Cuaresmad said.

He went on: "Pero kahit sila nga, hindi rin sila makaporma sa laot eh. Kaya dismayado kami sa nangyayari ngayon. Talagang totally pinatay nila ang hanapbuhay ng mga kasama natin mangingisda sa pagpunta sa Scarborough Shoal."

Personnel of the PCG and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on board BRP Datu Bankaw discovered the floating barrier during a maritime patrol last September 22.

'CHINA CONTINUES TO DESTROY CORALS'

Chinese fishermen continue to destroy the coral reefs and harvest giant clams from Bajo de Masinloc, Cuaresma said.

Cuaresma claimed that China's destruction of reefs in the area has been ongoing since 2012.

"Noong nakaraan, ni-report ko na iyan na napakalaki ng sinira nila sa corals natin. Mula pa nang matigil ang pangingisda sa lugar, ang mga Chinese fishermen diyan ay patuloy na winawasak ang corals natin at pinagkukuha po ang giant clams, shells ng giant clams sa lugar," Cuaresma said.

"Kaya kung makita natin ang sitwasyon sa kasalukuyan, ang Bajo de Masinloc talagang marami ang nadurog na corals," he said.

"Kaya nung standoff, totally sila na lang ang nakikinabang diyan at wala nang ibang nakakagalaw diyan maliban sa kanila."

According to fishermen who dive the waters off the shoal, they now rarely spot giant clams in the area, said Cuaresma.

RELATED VIDEO