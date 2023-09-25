MANILA — A former Immigration officer implicated in the Pastillas scam has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and was fined P5,000 by the anti-graft court.

In a decision promulgated September 21, the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division ordered Asliyah Alonto Maruhom to pay a fine of P5,000 after she pleaded guilty to violating section 7(d) of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Section 7(d) prohibits public officials and employees from soliciting or accepting gifts in the course of their official duties or in connection with any operation or transaction affected by the functions of their office.

Maruhom was one of 49 Immigration officials and one private individual charged before the Sandiganbayan with violating section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) over the so-called “Pastillas scam” where 143 mostly Chinese foreigners entered the Philippines as tourists and later worked for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) hubs, each paying Immigration personnel around P10,000.

The crime would have carried a penalty of imprisonment of between 6 years and 1 month to 15 years aside from perpetual disqualification from holding public office and forfeiture of prohibited interest or unexplained wealth.

Thirty-five of the 50 charged pleaded not guilty during arraignment in September last year, including Maruhom.

But Maruhom, who initially sought to quash the criminal charge against her, later withdrew her not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to violating RA 6713.

In granting the withdrawal of her plea, the Sandiganbayan noted that Maruhom can plead guilty to the lesser offense under sec. 7(d) of RA 6713 since it is “necessarily included” in sec. 3(e) of RA 3019.

The anti-graft court also said the Office of the Ombudsman authorized the Office of the Special Prosecutor to enter into a plea-bargaining agreement.

“While it is well established that a defendant has no constitutional right to plea bargain, the court must defer to prosecution’s determinations over who to prosecute when it comes to giving consent to plea bargaining proposals. This is especially true where there is no showing that the plea-bargaining deal was entered into with ill-motive or bad faith, as in this case,” it said.

Instead of a 5-year jail sentence however, the anti-graft court considered Maruhom’s change of plea made prior to the presentation of evidence as a mitigating circumstance and imposed only the fine of P5,000.

The Sandiganbayan also ordered the release of her cash bond and the lifting of the hold departure order against her.

The ruling was penned by Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Zaldy Trespeses and concurred in by Associate Justice Georgina Hidalgo and Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang.

The Pastillas scam was one of the biggest scandals during the Duterte administration.

A furious Duterte summoned Immigration officials to Malacañang, threatening to make them eat rolled up paper similar to the milk delicacy “pastillas.”