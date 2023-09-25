The PCG and BFAR discovered the 300-meter floating barrier during a routine maritime patrol on September 22 at the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc Shoal. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA — National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the government will take "all appropriate actions" to remove a barrier that the China Coast Guard put up at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), which he said violates traditional fishing rights and international law.

The statement on Monday comes as government officials, including members of the Senate, condemned China's installation of the floating barrier and demanded its removal.

"We condemn the installation of floating barriers by [the China Coast Guard] in [Bajo de Masinloc]. The placement by the People's Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen whose rights to have been affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral ruling," Año said.

"It ruled categorically that such action by the PRC violated the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the shoal who have been fishing there for centuries. Any State that prevents them from doing artisanal fishing there violates [the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] and international law, in general."

Año said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been informed of the development at Bajo de Masinloc.

Without giving details, the national security adviser said: "We will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area."

LEGAL OPTIONS?

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said earlier Monday that the barrier should be removed for being in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone and for "interfering with something that has been granted to us in accordance with the [UNCLOS]."

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said his office continues to gather information on incidents in the West Philippine Sea in case the Philippines decides to file a case.

He said his office will "carefully evaluate the pros and cons of each legal option" before making a recommendation to the President and to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources documented the China Coast Guard's installation of the barrier over the weekend while the BFAR's BRP Datu Bankaw was on patrol.

PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo earlier Monday that the Coast Guard cannot make the decision to remove it by itself.

"All of this evidence will be presented to the Task Force West Philippine Sea. We have to be careful na walang magagawang diplomatic misstep ang Philippine Coast Guard," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"We have to clear it with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice and more importantly to seek guidance from the National Security Adviser himself."

—with reports from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News