MANILA — Polillo Island in Quezon province is now experiencing the wrath of Super Typhoon Karding as it nears landfall, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest bulletin, PAGASA said Karding's eyewall — spotted over the coastal waters of Polillo Island at 4 p.m. — is starting to affect the

the island's northern portion.

It added that the tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall, while maintaining its strength, in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon Sunday night.

"For the remainder of this evening post-landfall through tomorrow early morning, Karding will traverse the landmass of Central Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan," PAGASA said.

However, the weather agency is not discounting the possibility of landfall or a close approach in the vicinity of Polillo Island.

The super typhoon currently packs maximum sustained winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph while moving west at 20 kph.

Due to its threat, PAGASA raised Signal no. 5, or the highest cyclone wind signal warning, over the following areas:

• Polillo Islands

• the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta)

• the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

• the extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)

• Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis)

• the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

• the extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat)

These areas are expected to bear the brunt of the super typhoon, with powerful winds of up to 185 kph affecting these localities within the next 12 hours.

SIGNAL NO. 4

• Calaguas Islands

• the central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)

• the northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City)

• Tarlac

• the rest of Pampanga

• the rest of Bulacan, Zambales

• the northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

• the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

• the extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

SIGNAL NO. 3

• the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)

• the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

• the rest of Nueva Ecija

• the rest of Bataan

• the rest of Pangasinan

• the rest of Metro Manila

• the rest of Rizal

• the northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

• the northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

• the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

• the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

SIGNAL NO. 2

• the southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones), Quirino

• the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union

• the rest of Aurora

• the rest of Cavite, Batangas

• the rest of Laguna

• the central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

• the rest of Camarines Norte

• the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

• Catanduanes

SIGNAL NO. 1

• the southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

• the rest of Isabela, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao

• the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos), Ilocos Sur, the rest of Quezon

• the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

• the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

• Marinduque

• the rest of Camarines Sur

• Albay

• Sorsogon

• Burias Island

• Ticao Island

As Karding traverses the Luzon landmass, areas under Signal No. 4 and No.5 will experience winds peaking at typhoon-force strength, while winds may reach storm-force strength within any of the areas where Signal No. 3 is hoisted, PAGASA said.

"Gale-force conditions are likely in any of the areas where Wind Signal no.2 is hoisted, while strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect," it also said.

HEAVY RAINFALL

From Sunday afternoon through Monday early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains could be experienced over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the weather agency said.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meantime, are expected over Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Pangasinan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the central portion of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Norte, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and the rest of Calabarzon and Bicol Region.

By Monday early morning through the early afternoon, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains might lash Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Central Luzon.

During that period, light to moderate with at times heavy rains could also occur over the Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Calabarzon.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," it said.

Karding is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, PAGASA earlier said.

