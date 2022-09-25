Home  >  News

Super Typhoon Karding makes first landfall

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2022 06:59 PM

MANILA — Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) made its first landfall Sunday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Karding made landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, PAGASA announced.

 

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Karding's eyewall is starting to affect the 
the island's northern portion.

As the super typhoon approaches the Philippines, PAGASA raised more wind signals in many parts of mainland Luzon.

It also prompted the suspension of government work, classes, and flights in anticipation of torrential rains and strong winds.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.  

RELATED VIDEO 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  LPA   low pressure area   tropical depression   weather   weather news   weather today   bagyo   storm   weather latest   weather updates   weather top   super typhoon   super typhoon Karding   Karding   Noru  