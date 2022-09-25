Super Typhoon Karding makes first landfall

MANILA — Super Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) made its first landfall Sunday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Karding made landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, PAGASA announced.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Karding's eyewall is starting to affect the

the island's northern portion.

As the super typhoon approaches the Philippines, PAGASA raised more wind signals in many parts of mainland Luzon.

It also prompted the suspension of government work, classes, and flights in anticipation of torrential rains and strong winds.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

