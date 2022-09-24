NOAA/Himawari 8 image

Typhoon Karding continued to intensify Saturday night as it moved closer to Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The eye of the typhoon was last spotted 430 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora as of 10 p.m.

Karding is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center, and gusts of up to 160 kph.

The typhoon is forecast to continue intensifying and make landfall over the east coast of Aurora or Quezon province, Sunday afternoon or early evening, according to PAGASA.

After crossing Central Luzon, the tropical cyclone is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow late evening or Monday early morning, PAGASA added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 3 has been raised over the following areas:

Polillo Islands

northern Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2, meanwhile has been hoisted over the following areas:

Southern Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

central and southeastern Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Bambang, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bayombong, Diadi)

eastern Pangasinan (Mangatarem, Basista, Urbiztondo, Malasiqui, Manaoag, Pozorrubio, Sison, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Villasis, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Rosales, Santa Maria, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Tayug, Natividad, San Manuel, San Nicolas)

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Metro Manila

Cavite

eastern Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar)

Laguna

Rizal

northern and central Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

the rest of Camarines Norte

northern Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 has been raised over the following areas:

southern Cagayan

the rest of Isabela,

the rest of Nueva Vizcaya

southern Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Southern Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

the rest of Pangasinan

Zambales

the rest of Batangas

the rest of Quezon

northern Occidental Mindoro

Lubang Islands

northern Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

the rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

northern Sorsogon

Burias Island

RAINFALL FORECAST

PAGASA said the typhoon is bringing moderate to heavy rains over mainland Cagayan and Isabela. Meanwhile, light to at times heavy rains are expected over over Babuyan Islands, Aurora, northern portion of Quezon including Polilio Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

By Sunday morning, Karding is expected to bring heavy to torrential rains over Metro Manila, Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, southern portion of Aurora, Rizal, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polilio Islands.

Moderate to intense rains are expected over the rest of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the northern portion of Aurora, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, and the central portion of Quezon.

PAGASA warned that storm surge and high waves may threaten coastal areas in Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte.

"Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials," PAGASA said.