MANILA — Rains brought on by super typhoon Karding have caused the Marikina River to swell and trigger 2nd Alarm, which advises residents living near the river banks to evacuate to designated centers.

The river's water level has risen to above 17 meters as of 11 p.m. Sunday and was nearing the 3rd alarm or 18 meters, which means a forced evacuation of residents living near the river may be implemented.

The river's situation is being livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

Marikina River reached the first-alarm level just before 9 p.m.

Local officials usually conduct forced evacuation if the water level in the river reaches 18 meters.

Marikina also said that all 8 gates of the Manggahan floodway have been opened.

The river's water level continues to rise as Super Typhoon Karding rips through the large areas of Luzon.

The storm made its second landfall over Aurora province.

Meanwhile, PAGASA on Sunday night urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to "take action" saying severe flooding was possible due to rains from the super typhoon.

According to its 8 p.m. bulletin, Marikina was under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 4 due to the super typhoon, which may cause moderate to significant threat to life and property.

PAGASA earlier said that the Ipo Dam in Bulacan will release water due to heavy rains brought about by Karding.

As of Sunday night, preemptive evacuations were made in Regions 1, 2, 3, IV-A, NCR, and 5, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Over 2,000 families, or some 8,391 people, evacuated their homes due to the threat of the super typhoon, it said.

The NDRRMC reported this breakdown:

Region I: 22 families or 54

Region II: 91 families or 319 persons

Region III: 897 families or 3163 persons

Region NCR: 908 families or 3450 persons

Region IV-A: 357 families or 1375 persons

Region V: 18 families or 30 persons

