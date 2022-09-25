MANILA — The water level at the Marikina River has reached the first-alarm level as Super Typhoon Karding dumps rains over the large swaths of Luzon.

The water reached 15 meters at 8:59 p.m., Marikina's public information office announced on Facebook.

A 15-meter water level prompts the first alarm — which means that residents in nearby areas should prepare for possible evacuation.

It also said that all 8 gates of the Manggahan floodway have been opened.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA's 8 p.m. bulletin, Marikina was under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 4 due to the super typhoon, which may cause moderate to significant threat to life and property.

PAGASA earlier said that the Ipo Dam in Bulacan will release water on Sunday night due to heavy rains brought about by Karding.

Super Typhoon Karding is about to make its landfall over the Quezon-Aurora area.

