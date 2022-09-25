President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech upon his arrival from the United States at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sept. 25, 2022. Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring developments on Super Typhoon Karding, Malacañang said Sunday.

In a statement, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Marcos is "maintaining constant communication with his key Cabinet members directly involved in the preparations for Super Typhoon Karding."

“I am in constant contact with Defense Secretary Jose Faustino Jr., who also chairs the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), as well as with DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) Secretary Erwin Tulfo and Secretary Renato Solidum of the DOST (Department of Science and Technology),” Marcos said.

He also said he is coordinating with Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. to monitor possible evacuations, particularly in flood-prone low-lying areas.

Hundreds of families throughout Luzon were forced to flee their homes on Sunday due to the threat of Karding.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA), where Marcos also sits as secretary, is also taking "concrete steps in preparing the areas which are along the track" of Karding.

These steps include the activation of DA's Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operation Centers, safely placing seeds for rice and corn, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry in storage facilities, and coordinating with local authorities in monitoring developments on the super typhoon.

The statement came hours after Marcos returned to the Philippines early Sunday morning from his weeklong working visit in the United States, where he met with world leaders, investors, and gave a statement at the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, several places in central and eastern Luzon were placed under Signal No. 5, the highest cyclone warning, due to Karding.

The northern portion of Metro Manila, including Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon Cities, had been placed under Signal No. 4, the second highest warning, while the rest of the National Capital Region (NCR) remains under Signal No. 3.

